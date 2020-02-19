‘Bachelor’ Fans Are Obsessed With Cazzie David’s Impression Of Victoria F.

“Bachelor” fans are petitioning for Cazzie David to be the next “Bachelorette” after hearing her hilarious impression of Victoria Fuller.

David, the 26-year-old daughter of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David, joined former “Bachelor” Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday to discuss Monday’s night’s bombshell episode.

In a clip that Viall, 39, shared to his Instagram page, David impersonates Fuller during her hometown date with Bachelor Peter Weber. “Impressions and Hometowns with Cazzie David,” Viall captioned the video.

“No, I don’t? You know what, I don’t even wanna talk about it. There’s nothing to say,” David said, copying Fuller’s fight with Weber. “I’m actually disgusted right now. Like you’re going to sit there and say that to me? No, I can’t.”

“He’s like, ‘But you don’t fight for this. You’re not fighting for this,'” she continued. “She’s like, ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘You disagree, you don’t think so.’ She’s like, ‘I disagree, yeah I disagree. I haven’t? Oh, I haven’t? That’s funny, that’s funny.’”

Just like Viall in the clip, celebrity fans were cracking up. Even taking to the comments section to shower David with praise.

Among the commenters: actress Rachel Bilson, with the former “The O.C.” star writing, “Best thing I’ve watched.” In addition, Sarah Herron, a previous “Bachelor” contestant, wrote, “Cazzie for Bachelorette.”