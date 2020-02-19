Kourtney Kardashian Discusses Using Sex Toys On Poosh Lifestyle Blog

Kourtney Kardashian is using her lifestyle platform to delve into the topic of vibrators and sexual pleasure.

Taking to her Poosh blog, the mom of three shared an intimate article on sex toys, and how they can be used to spice things up in the bedroom.

Discussing the reason why some women may benefit from the use of vibrators, the post explained: “For many women, a vibrator is introduced under the hopes that the orgasms will either start coming or happen with more frequency or more easily. There are many women who have never had an orgasm, and some who have trouble orgasming with a partner and can only do so alone. Internal orgasms happen for even fewer women, especially without some clitoral stimulation.”

The article also noted that there is a sex toy to suit every need, ranging “a small buzz to a high level of intense horsepower.”

Encouraging her shyer readers to give vibrators a try, she continued: “Now is a good time to try different things solo or with your partner and see if you can achieve an orgasm without the vibrator. If you find you can’t, there is nothing wrong with relying on it to orgasm.”

Orgasms don’t mean everything, insists the eldest Kardashian sister. “Sex without climaxing feels amazing too, so try to remain present and notice how incredible all of it feels, whether you orgasm or not,” she added.

Kardashian launched her Poosh lifestyle platform back in March 2019, and has since covered topics such as PMS, micro-cheating and natural lubricants.