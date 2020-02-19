Alex Winter Shares Recently Discovered Behind-The-Scenes Pics With Keanu Reeves From ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’

Whoa! Alex Winter is sharing some excellent behind-the-scenes photos from the set of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”.

The actor, better known as Bill S. Preston, Esq. in the franchise, recently unearthed a hard drive of photos containing some old snaps taken during filming of the first movie back in 1989 with Keanu Reeves.

“I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1,” Winter tweeted on Wednesday, proving that not all things are “dust in the wind, dude”.

I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1. These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie: pic.twitter.com/xFSSeVAzSy — Alex Winter (@Winter) February 19, 2020

RELATED: Bill S. Preston And Theodore Logan Are Back In First Images From ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

Among the pictures are snapshots of with co-stars including the late George Carlin and others from scenes that failed to make the film’s final cut.

Here's attempting to figure out air guitar for with Missy and Dad, and a bemused Reeves. pic.twitter.com/y5IZXf1Tke — Alex Winter (@Winter) February 19, 2020

Last one, little more of the bus stop jam and BTS shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/JBcOIMJddS — Alex Winter (@Winter) February 19, 2020

The nostalgia factor for Bill and Ted is high as the third outing in the franchise, “Bill & Ted Face The Music”, is due in theatres in August. Both Winter and Reeves will reprise their roles in the new film, penned by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, who wrote the screenplays for the first two films.

Now dads, both Preston and Reeves’ Ted Theodore Logan are still trying to crank out new Wyld Stallyns tunes to inspire a utopia as prophesized in the first film. This time around the dudes have recruited their two daughters, Thea Preston (Samara Weaving) and Billie Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine) to help them fulfill their destiny.

RELATED: 10 Reasons Why Keanu Reeves Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend

Also joining the most excellent adventure are “Barry” stars Antony Carrigan, “SNL” cast member Beck Bennett as Logan’s younger brother Deacon, musician Kid Cudi (who will play himself), and “Bogus Journey” alum William Sadler, who will party on as Death.