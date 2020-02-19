Royal Spokesperson Confirms Prince Harry Will Remain In Line To The Throne Following Move To Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally have answers for the world’s most pressing questions following their bombshell exit from royal life.

In an announcement obtained by People magazine on Wednesday, despite the couple’s choice to step back from their royal duties, it will not immediately affect their royal titles.

This past January, the Duke and Duchess revealed they planned on leaving behind royal life and move to British Columbia. The decision was supported by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family. Following their announcement, the family held meetings on how to work with Harry and Meghan’s departure and it looks like they’ve finally come to an agreement.

“As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status in the Order of Precedence is unchanged,” a spokesperson for the couple in a statement.

The statement continued: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally retain their ‘HRH’ styles, but they will not actively use them. They will continue to be known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by their titles of The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.”

Starting April 1, Harry and Markle will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace but will be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson adds. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year. In general, the themes of their cause-related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”

In 12 months, the family will meet again to revisit the agreement.