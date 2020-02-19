Nikki Bella Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Rumours That She And Sister Brie Used IVF To Get Pregnant At The Same Time

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attending the Boss Babes & CEOS with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Hosted By Rachel of The McCord List at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nikki Bella is shutting down rumours surrounding her and twin sister Brie Bella’s simultaneous pregnancies.

Last month, the “Total Bellas” stars, both 36, announced they were pregnant at the same time, but Nikki is insisting the timing of their pregnancies was pure coincidence.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Bellas Podcast”, Nikki addressed the rumours they underwent in vitro fertilization to time their pregnancies concurrently.

“It’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” said Nikki. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.”

Of her own pregnancy, Nikki added, “I’m still in shock even though I’m really happy.”

She continued: “This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked. God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain’t the scheming twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”

Nikki and her fiancé, her former “Dancing With The Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are awaiting the arrival of baby No. 2. The couple are already parents to daughter Birdie Joe, 2.