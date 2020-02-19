Nikki Bella Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Rumours That She And Sister Brie Used IVF To Get Pregnant At The Same Time

Nikki Bella is shutting down rumours surrounding her and twin sister Brie Bella’s simultaneous pregnancies.
Last month, the “Total Bellas” stars, both 36, announced they were pregnant at the same time, but Nikki is insisting the timing of their pregnancies was pure coincidence.
I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to… together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!🥰❤️🤰🏻👶🏼👩🏽🤝👨🏼 PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol
During Wednesday’s episode of “The Bellas Podcast”, Nikki addressed the rumours they underwent in vitro fertilization to time their pregnancies concurrently.
“It’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” said Nikki. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.”
Of her own pregnancy, Nikki added, “I’m still in shock even though I’m really happy.”
She continued: “This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked. God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain’t the scheming twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”
Nikki and her fiancé, her former “Dancing With The Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are awaiting the arrival of baby No. 2. The couple are already parents to daughter Birdie Joe, 2.