Gigi Hadid Looks Back At Early Career Hurdles And Being Told She ‘Didn’t Have A Runway Body’

Gigi Hadid is opening up about the struggles she faced early in her career.

In a candid interview for a cover story in the spring issue of i-D magazine, the 24-year-old model looked back at the first-ever designer to cast her in a runway show after years of being told she didn’t “have a runway body”.

“[Jean-Paul Gaultier] was the first designer that let me walk on a runway in Paris, it was in his last ready-to-wear show. At the time, I was still starting out in my career, I was coming out of high school, I still had my volleyball body,” Hadid recalled.

“It was a body that I loved,” she continued. “I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places — I kind of miss it now. At the time, people were hard on me and tried to say that I didn’t have a runway body.”

As Hadid explained, designers would typically outfit her in clothing that covered her curves — until Gaultier.

“So for Jean-Paul to have me at his last ready-to-wear show in 2015 — not only to have me, but also to put me in an outfit that didn’t cover a lot… like, there were still stylists or designers at that time who were putting me in their shows, but putting me something that really covered my body,” Hadid said. “And so for him to make me feel like he wanted me to shine in that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model.”

She added: “And I know that he has done that for a lot of people.”

