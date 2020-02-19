John Legend Gets Animated To Share His Love Story With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is opening about his “legendary” romance with wife Chrissy Teigen.

In a new bonus episode of his animated Facebook series “Dear John: Legendary Love Letters”, he departs from the usual format of sharing the real-life love stories of actual people and instead opens up about his own.

In the brief clip, the “All of Me” singer recalls how he and his wife met on the set of the music video for his single “Stereo”, in which Teigen had prophetically been cast as his love interest.

“We had chemistry on the video shoot, we hung out that night, we stayed in touch over text and over the phone, we would meet up whenever I came to LA,” Legend says.

“One of the cool things about Chrissy is that she’s really clever and funny on Twitter. This was before Twitter,” he adds. “I would text her and she would write me the funniest replies and she would always make me laugh, always make me smile. And every time I was away from her, I started to miss her. I was thinking, ‘Oh, this might be something real.'”

They later took a trip together in Lake Como, which is where the sparks really started flying. Seven years later, they returned to Lake Como to get married.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Legend concludes. “Our love story started with flirtation, conversations in the dark and blossomed into a marriage and two beautiful kids.”