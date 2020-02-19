Kelly Ripa Reveals Decision To Stop Drinking Was Unintentional: ‘I Didn’t Feel The Desire To Go Back To It’

Kelly Ripa is explaining the reason why she stopped drinking.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host opened up to People magazine, revealing the decision wasn’t intentional.

“Ryan likes to blame himself for me stopping drinking, he’s like, ‘I got here and you stopped drinking.’ It really was not that. I did a sober month — all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together — and I just never went back to it,” Ripa, 49, explained.

“It wasn’t even really a thought process,” she added. “It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover. Not that I was a heavy drinker — I wasn’t someone who got drunk — but even like two glasses of wine at a girl’s night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning.”

But once she stopped, Ripa says she had no “desire” to go back.

“I just didn’t really feel the need or desire to go back to it,” she continued. “It wasn’t really a choice or a thought, it was just, ‘Yeah, I guess I don’t drink anymore.’”

And thankfully, quitting drinking was much easier for Ripa then when she quit smoking 25 years ago.

“Quitting smoking I really had to think about,” she said. “I was like: ‘Smoking leads to cancer and it will kill you.’ It was a thing I had to tell myself. And I was like, ‘It gives you wrinkles.’ And that was the thing that was really terrifying [laughs]. But you don’t want to die early, needlessly, over cigarettes. Over something, you don’t even like that much anyway. But drinking was very easy I didn’t really think about it at all.”