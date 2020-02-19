The Queen Reveals She Once Wore Braces: ‘I Think It’s Worth It In The End’

She’s been known as Her Royal Highness for nearly 70 years, but did Queen Elizabeth II once answer to “braceface?”

Unlikely, but not entirely impossible given that the Queen has revealed that once upon a time she wore braces on her teeth.

On Wednesday, reports People, the Queen paid a visit to the new Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals, where she chatted with some children being fitted for braces.

“I had wires,” she told the kids, “luckily it was a very long time ago.”

She does not regret it, telling 10-year-old Ilia Aristovich, “I think it’s worth it in the end.”

As People pointed out, the Queen is far from the only royal to have taken corrective measures to straighten teeth.

Prince Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have all been photographed with braces on their teeth during their younger years.

In addition, Prince William once wore a metal retainer behind his bottom teeth. In a 2009 story in The Telegraph, a Clarence House spokesperson confirmed that “Prince William has used a permanent support for his bottom teeth for 10 years.”

According to People, during the Queen’s visit she “met with patients who have benefitted from the hospital’s care and met dental and ENT staff as they showcased the units.”

She also visited the pediatric floor, where children “waved Union Jack flags and wore gold paper crowns on their heads” in celebration of her visit.