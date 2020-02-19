A-Ha’s Iconic ‘Take On Me’ Video Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube

The classic video of one of the 1980s’ most familiar ear-worms has just marked a major milestone as “Take On Me” from Norwegian band A-Ha has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

The music video for the 1984 hit became a staple on MTV and, here in Canada, MuchMusic (as the channel was then known), featuring a mix of live-action footage of the band along with pencil-sketch animation known as rotoscoping, in which the live-action footage is traced over by hand, frame by frame.

As Deadline notes, the meticulous process took about 16 weeks to complete in order to result in the four-minute video.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon And Weezer Perform A-ha’s ’80s Hit ‘Take On Me’ With Classroom Instruments

There have been numerous parodies and homages over the years, with “Family Guy”, Weezer and others producing their own versions.