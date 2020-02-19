NeNe Leakes Admits She’s ‘Very Undecided’ About Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

NeNe Leakes dropped by Global‘s “The Talk” on Wednesday, and confronted a question that’s been on the minds of her fans: will she be returning to Slice‘s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when the reality hit returns with its new season?

“I will tell you, as far as coming back, I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show. But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where everyone is attacking and being very malicious,” Leakes, 52, explained.

Co-host Sharon Osbourne responded by addressing her ongoing feud with co-star Kenya Moore.

“Well, I think that nasty girl is jealous of you… it’s true,” said Osbourne of Moore. “Without you, there ain’t no show.”

Leakes, however, admitted she still hasn’t decided whether or not she’ll be back.

“But you know, every season when the show ends, what me and my team do, we get together and talk about what’s best for me. So hopefully ‘Real Housewives’ is best for me, I don’t know,” she added. “Yeah, very undecided. I mean, the show is still going on. And I have to finish watching the last dang episodes to make sure that nasty girl is staying in her place and not saying things that she shouldn’t say.”

During the conversation, Leakes also revealed the two words she’s blocked from her Instagram comments in order to keep negativity to a minimum: “Kenya” and “wig.”

“Sometimes I read the comments and get pissed. I mean, some of the things they say are very hurtful. There is a lot of cyber bullying on there. It’s very hurtful. But I have a great way… if you look on your Instagram, go into your settings, and there’s a way to block words. Words like fat, or nails. Things you don’t want to see that trigger you. I’ve blocked Kenya’s [Moore] name. Girl, let me tell you, really… I blocked the word wig. I don’t want to hear about my wig.”

Queries Osbourne: “What’s the matter with your wig?”

“Nothing, but sometimes these people, they just be like, ‘Girl why don’t you part it the other way?’ Girl, no,” she declared.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.