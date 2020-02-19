‘Survivor: Winners At War’: The Old School Alliance Crumbles As Another Player Is Eliminated

It’s not called “Winners at War” for no reason!

The landmark 40th season of “Survivor” kicked off last week with a bang, as Natalie and Amber — one of the biggest targets in the game — were voted out and sent to the Edge of Extinction. While Amber’s departure is a win for the Dakal tribe, her absence didn’t make her husband, Boston Rob, very happy.

The “Survivor” legend was seemingly out for blood in Wednesday’s episode of the CBS reality competition, questioning whether Sandra was responsible for his wife’s elimination. Rob told ET that he decided pretty quickly that he and Sandra weren’t going to jibe on the beach, despite their time together on “Island of the Idols”.

“Sandra, as great as she is at the game of ‘Survivor’, I find her very easy to read, and I got the feeling that ultimately she would not want to work with me or my wife,” he shared.

Sandra, meanwhile, said she could immediately feel Amber’s reluctance to work with her, attributing it to what Rob must have told her. “I’m at a loss for words because it just would have been nice if he just would have trusted me, just a little bit,” she told ET.

Wednesday night’s big drama wasn’t between Rob and Sandra, however. After Rob’s strategy lost Sele the challenge, the tribe turned on each other, with Danni feeling left out. She exposed the “old school” alliance to Ben, and it ended up costing her the game… after Rob’s insane power move during tribal.

Next week, Adam’s out for the “big dogs.” Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates of how he got there.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. See more on “Winners at War” in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

‘Survivor’ Alum Rob Cesternino Guest Blogs the ‘Winners at War’ Premiere for ET (Exclusive)

‘Survivor: Winners at War’: One of the Game’s Biggest Targets Gets Voted Out

‘Survivor: Winners at War’: Jeff Probst and the Cast on What to Expect