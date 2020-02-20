Diddy Surprises A Group Of Inspirational Kids Battling Cancer In Heartwarming ‘Ellen’ Clip

Sean “Diddy” Combs has the best surprise for an array of inspirational children suffering from life-threatening illnesses during Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

DeGeneres welcomes the kids — Layla, Ke’Yair, Zoey, Imani, Phillip, Maddie, Will, and Baylee — to the show after a video of them dancing to Diddy’s song, “Bad Boys for Life”, went viral.

The group, from the organization Fighting All Monsters, tell DeGeneres why the song resonates with them and how they hope it will help shed light on childhood cancer.

Then, after sharing a video message from Diddy, DeGeneres and the rapper surprise the kids when he walks out on stage, and they all dance to the anthem together.

Diddy shares how the song has helped him through tough times, before DeGeneres keeps the surprises coming by giving the Fighting All Monsters foundation a $25,000 donation, courtesy of Shutterfly.

See the kids’ adorable reaction in the clip above.