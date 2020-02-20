SZA Says She Won’t Do Any More Photoshoots After ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

SZA has had it with video and photoshoots.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer was featured on the new cover of Rolling Stone, alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

RELATED: SZA Fans Celebrate The Singer For Helping A Fan Through Medical Problems

Here's a first look at our upcoming #WomenShapingTheFuture cover featuring SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. You can pick it up on newsstands March 3rd. Read more about it here: https://t.co/cKjk16zqH3 Photograph by @campbelladdy pic.twitter.com/MkGVBoZWhF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 19, 2020

Despite the seeming honour, though, SZA didn’t seem happy with the cover. Hours after it was posted, she tweeted:

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

When a fan criticized her for the tweet, SZA hit right back.

Ew ur entitlement is annoying . I don’t love u . Peace . — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

SZA wasn’t all negative on the cover, though, tweeting a shout-out to her fellow cover stars and calling it an honour to be “part of ANYTHING” with them.

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

RELATED: SZA Covers Wheatus Classic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’

She continued, though, giving fans insight into her state of mind, including her own anxiety and depression.

My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion . I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT 🥴 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

Lmao new ? “Celebs” been out here dying of addiction and depression for DECADES . Be glad Ppl are TALKING to eachother and sharing rather than hiding. Also errbody dying on tv an the government broke the 4th wall ..pretty sure everyone’s fed up rn lol https://t.co/zKOQV8tVg2 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

Rolling Stone has declined to comment.