SZA Says She Won’t Do Any More Photoshoots After ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

By Corey Atad.

SZA. Photo: EPA/RINGO CHIU
SZA has had it with video and photoshoots.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer was featured on the new cover of Rolling Stone, alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

Despite the seeming honour, though, SZA didn’t seem happy with the cover. Hours after it was posted, she tweeted:

When a fan criticized her for the tweet, SZA hit right back.

SZA wasn’t all negative on the cover, though, tweeting a shout-out to her fellow cover stars and calling it an honour to be “part of ANYTHING” with them.

She continued, though, giving fans insight into her state of mind, including her own anxiety and depression.

Rolling Stone has declined to comment.

