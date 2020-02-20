SZA Says She Won’t Do Any More Photoshoots After ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

SZA has had it with video and photoshoots.
On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer was featured on the new cover of Rolling Stone, alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.
RELATED: SZA Fans Celebrate The Singer For Helping A Fan Through Medical Problems
Despite the seeming honour, though, SZA didn’t seem happy with the cover. Hours after it was posted, she tweeted:
When a fan criticized her for the tweet, SZA hit right back.
SZA wasn’t all negative on the cover, though, tweeting a shout-out to her fellow cover stars and calling it an honour to be “part of ANYTHING” with them.
RELATED: SZA Covers Wheatus Classic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’
She continued, though, giving fans insight into her state of mind, including her own anxiety and depression.
Rolling Stone has declined to comment.