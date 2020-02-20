Billie Eilish Fan Left In Tears As Singer Surprises Her Mid-Interview

A huge Billie Eilish fan was left in tears this week after the singer surprised her during a very emotional interview.

Sixteen-year-old Marissa was chatting with Capital FM’s Roman Kemp about being a young carer for her mom and brother when the host asked about her love of Eilish.

Marissa, whose mom was left wheelchair-bound due to an amputation while battling type 2 diabetes, revealed how Eilish’s music had helped her through some very tough times.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Isn’t Reading Your Instagram Comments Anymore: ‘It Was Ruining My Life’

The teen, who has been a carer since she was 14, also looks after her brother, who has severe learning difficulties.

Marissa told Kemp, “Balancing out home life as a young carer, school life with GCSEs, social life, with my friends who aren’t going through the same thing as I am, they’re really understanding…

“I have lovely friends but they don’t understand they’re not young carers so they’re not in my position. They can’t relate to me but they can always be there to support me if I’m down but they’re never gonna know what it’s like to be in my shoes.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish And Finneas Talk Writing ‘No Time To Die’ Theme Song

Eilish then appeared behind her, leaving her lost for words and in tears.

The singer constantly praised Marissa for being so well-spoken and doing such a fantastic job despite it not always being easy.

See more in the clip above.