Justin Bieber And James Corden Become ‘Food Dudes’ With The ‘Yummy’ Food Truck

Justin Bieber is bringing the yummy, literally.

On Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show”, the Canadian pop star joined host James Corden for a new kind of adventure.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Takes Dance Lessons From Cute Kids In New ‘Toddlerography’ Skit With James Corden

In celebration of Bieber’s new album Changes and his single “Yummy”, the duo took to the streets with their new “Yummy Food Truck”.

The segment, part of the singer’s weeklong stint on the late-night show, had Bieber and Corden calling themselves “The Food Dudes”.

Bieber even had a theme song all worked out, singing, “We’re food dudes. Food dudes. Food dudes. Who are you? Food dudes, food dudes,” to the tune of the Who’s “Who Are You?”

Discussing what kind of food they should serve, given Bieber’s Canadian background and Corden’s being British, the duo went with “desperate tacos” and grilled cheese sandwiches.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Goes Country With Remix Of ‘Yummy’ Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Things went well at first but soon loads of fans and onlookers crowded around the truck.

“This is a problem,” Bieber said, before simply driving off.