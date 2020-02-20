Kate And Oliver Hudson Talk Family Life, Reveal They’ve Both Smoked Weed With Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver talk family life during a joint appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

DeGeneres asks the pair, who both have three children, whether they’re planning to extend their family, with Oliver saying absolutely not and Kate unsure.

The actress, 40, shares Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson, Bingham, 8, with Matt Bellamy, and Rani, 16 months, with her current partner Danny Fujikawa.

Kate says of whether she’s planning to have any more kids, “I don’t know if I’m done yet!

“Rani is at the age where I think I’d want another baby, but once she gets to four or five… I’d think my life would be kinda back a little bit, they’re in a groove. There’s a window!”

DeGeneres also asks the pair about growing up with famous parents — Golden Hawn and her longterm partner Kurt Russell — who raised the kids after their mom’s divorce from Bill Hudson.

The talk-show host then challenges Kate and Oliver to a game of “Truth or Shot” using Kate’s King St. Vodka.

They both reveal they’ve smoked weed with their parents, however, they refuse to name a celebrity they’ve kissed that no one knows about.

Kate reveals Tom Cruise once scaled a gate to get into one of their parties, as well. See more in the clip below.