Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is In ‘Unbelievable Pain 24/7’ Due To Neck Injury

Ozzy Osbourne is revealing more about his life with Parkinson’s disease.

In an interview with Radio.com, the Prince of Darkness said, “It’s not a death sentence. It’s a mild form of Parkinson’s at the moment. I’m not shaking.”

“The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don’t even know they’ve got it,” he added. “You don’t get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny, I suppose.”

Osbourne then said that he was first diagnosed with the disease in 2003, explaining that it’s not “mainstream Parkinson’s” as actor Michael J. Fox has, but rather “a thing called PRKN 2.”

The 71-year-old also assured fans that his tour has not been cancelled but simply delayed for his recovery after suffering a fall.

“I cannot go out on the road, until I’m 100 per cent confident that I can pull it off, because if I go out now, and I can’t carry on, people are gonna think I’ve lost the plot, you know,” he explained.

Osbourne also said that he currently lives in “unbelievable pain 24/7” due largely to the injury to his neck, which he sustained on New Year’s Eve 2018, and that even painkillers have not helped.

The rock star recently underwent surgery in Switzerland.