Amy Schumer Shares Funny Parenting ‘Hack’ On YouTube

Amy Schumer has revived her Youtube channel to reveal the best hack she’s learned in her first nine months as a mom.
The comedian, 38, and husband Chris Fischer, 40, welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer last May.
With Chris behind the camera, Schumer introduces fans to her cardboard box-playpen creation.
“This is our first YouTube video. You’re in it, too,” she says, flipping the camera towards Chris.
“We want to give our advice about parenting because we’ve learned so much, and our first advice/tip is a good toy for a baby around seven, eight, nine months old. It’s exactly free and what it is, is a box.”
The “I Feel Pretty” actress then shows off the large, egg-crate lined box.
She explains: “So you get a big box, okay? You clean it out and make sure there’s no staples in it, and then you put blankets around it, and you put some toys in it. They can, like, hold on to the edges and stand or fall or whatever, and they really like being in their box.”
Finishing up the video, the proud new mom adds: “That is our first parenting hack.”
Schumer also posted the link on Instagram, while sharing a picture of her family playing together in a park.
“The Office” actress Jenna Fischer replied underneath: “The egg crate is genius. For reals. Question: where do you get egg crate??”
“Any bed bath and beyond type store! Thank you!” responded Schumer.
After revealing her struggles with IVF, the standup comedy star recently provided her fans with an update on the process.
Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you. Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. 🎸💪🏾 my number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like. I read them when I can’t sleep or have time 👻
Schumer added: “Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported.”