Amy Schumer Shares Funny Parenting ‘Hack’ On YouTube

Amy Schumer has revived her Youtube channel to reveal the best hack she’s learned in her first nine months as a mom.

The comedian, 38, and husband Chris Fischer, 40, welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer last May.

With Chris behind the camera, Schumer introduces fans to her cardboard box-playpen creation.

“This is our first YouTube video. You’re in it, too,” she says, flipping the camera towards Chris.

“We want to give our advice about parenting because we’ve learned so much, and our first advice/tip is a good toy for a baby around seven, eight, nine months old. It’s exactly free and what it is, is a box.”

The “I Feel Pretty” actress then shows off the large, egg-crate lined box.

She explains: “So you get a big box, okay? You clean it out and make sure there’s no staples in it, and then you put blankets around it, and you put some toys in it. They can, like, hold on to the edges and stand or fall or whatever, and they really like being in their box.”

Finishing up the video, the proud new mom adds: “That is our first parenting hack.”

Schumer also posted the link on Instagram, while sharing a picture of her family playing together in a park.

“The Office” actress Jenna Fischer replied underneath: “The egg crate is genius. For reals. Question: where do you get egg crate??”

“Any bed bath and beyond type store! Thank you!” responded Schumer.

After revealing her struggles with IVF, the standup comedy star recently provided her fans with an update on the process.

Schumer added: “Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported.”