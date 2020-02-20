Christian Bale Reveals ‘American Psycho’ Cast Thought He Was ‘The Worst Actor They’d Ever Seen’

His work in “American Psycho” is one of Christian Bale’s most acclaimed performances but it apparently didn’t seem that way to his castmates on set.

In an interview with MovieMaker, the “Ford v. Ferrari” star revealed that he had just recently learned that fact when he reunited with co-star Josh Lucas.

“Josh Lucas and I did a film together recently and he opened my eyes to something that I had been unaware of,” Bale laughed. “He informed me that all of the other actors thought that I was the worst actor they’d ever seen.”

The actor continued, “He was telling me they kept looking at me and talking about me, saying, ‘Why did [director Mary Harron] fight for this guy? He’s terrible.’ And it wasn’t until he saw the film that he changed his mind. And I was in the dark completely about that critique.”