Shailene Woodley Has To Decide Between Jamie Dornan And Sebastian Stan In ‘Endings, Beginnings’ Trailer

Three’s a crowd in Shailene Woodley’s latest movie.

This week, the first trailer dropped for the new romantic drama “Endings, Beginnings”, which had its premiere at TIFF in 2019.

Woodley stars in the film as Daphne, a woman fresh from a bad breakup, who then meets best friends Frank, played by Sebastian Stan, and Jack, played by Jamie Dornan.

Daphne soon finds herself falling for both men, leaving her in a complicated love triangle with no idea how to get out.

“Endings, Beginnings” is in theatres May 21, 2020.