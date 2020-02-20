Julie Walters Reveals Stage 3 Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

Dame Julie Walters has revealed she was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer 18 months ago but has now been given the all-clear.

The “Mamma Mia” actress, 69, tells BBC‘s Victoria Derbyshire how she was diagnosed with the disease after doctors found an abnormality in her intestine following a CT scan.

Walters recalls how she was filming “The Secret Garden” at the time but had to be cut from numerous scenes.

“I said, ‘They’re worried it’s cancer. And tears came into his eyes” Dame Julie Walters has been diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel cancer. She describes to @vicderbyshire the moment she told her husband, Grant. Her most recent scan shows she’s all clearhttps://t.co/vGdBOwXmpX pic.twitter.com/ViDdKStega — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) February 20, 2020

RELATED: Shannen Doherty Says ‘Stress Is An Understatement’ Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

The star shares, “I was thinking, That’s ridiculous, he must have made a mistake. I couldn’t believe it.”

Walters says how she’d been to see a doctor a year earlier with “slight discomfort,” before returning with more severe symptoms, such as stomach pain and vomiting.

She says of the moment she told her husband Grant Roffey: “I’ll never forget his face. Tears came into his eyes.”

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals How ‘Veep’ Helped Her Through Cancer Battle: ‘I Could Focus On Work Instead Of Trying To Stay Alive’

Walters had 30 centimetres taken out of her colon in hospital, and remembers thinking while waiting for the surgery: “Well, I may not come round from the anaesthetic,” despite doctors insisting they could “fix this.”

She says she’s now “really well,” adding: “I’ve just had a scan, and I know that [I’m] clear.”