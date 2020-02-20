Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘I Want You To Want Me’ In Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson wants you to want her.

In the latest edition of her popular “Kellyoke” segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host and singer made a splashy entrance with her cover of a Cheap Trick classic.

Clarkson had the audience dancing and clapping along to her energetic take on the 1977 hit “I Want You to Want Me”.

In recent weeks, Clarkson has performed covers of songs by everyone from Nikka Costa and Robyn, to Olivia Newton-John, and Pat Benatar.