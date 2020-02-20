Bon Jovi Share New Rock Anthem ‘Limitless’

Bon Jovi have released the rousing lead single from their upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020.

The legendary band have described the uplifting track as an “anthemic rocker encouraging optimism in an uncertain world.”

Bon Jovi’s David Bryan Premieres Music Video For A Broadway Musical About Princess Diana

Speaking about Bon Jovi 2020, which is the followup album to 2016’s This House is Not for Sale, frontman Jon Bon Jovi revealed that the new record would explore more “socially conscious” themes, with lyrics focusing on issues, such as mass shootings in the U.S.

“Limitless” is the second single to be released from the album. The first was “Unbroken”, which pays tribute to the American men and women who enlist in the Armed Forces to defend their country.

The rockers will embark on a North American summer tour, including a stop in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday, July 10.

They will be joined by special guest Bryan Adams for 16 of the shows.

Jon Bon Jovi Receives Honorary Doctorate In Music At University Of Pennsylvania

Bon Jovi 2020 is due out this spring.