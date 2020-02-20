Grimes Unveils Her ‘Maternity Leave Avatar’ WarNymph On New ‘The Face’ Magazine Cover

Grimes just went full faerie.

The Canadian musician and artist is on the cover of the latest issue of The Face magazine, on which she unveils her “maternity leave avatar” for the digital world, WarNymph.

Grimes. Photo: Dylan Kowalski for The Face Magazine

“WarNymph is my digital avatar, a.k.a. my digital self. Everyone is living two lives: their digital life and their offline life,” Grimes explains. “I want to untether my two lives from each other for mental-health purposes, haha. And also for fun.”

The 31-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Elon Musk, also talks about how the avatar reflects herself as a pregnant woman.

“Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them,” she says. “It’s hard for me to do photoshoots and fit into clothes at the moment, but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me, haha. So another one of its functions is like… techno-feminism or something.”

Grimes continues, “A lot of my friends aren’t having babies because they’re worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue.”

With her latest album Miss_Anthropocene out now, Grimes also discusses achieving more mainstream fame as a pop star.

“The whole thing has been a bit traumatic actually, haha,” she says. “Cuz… it wasn’t necessarily purposeful. I should have known better, though. I should have been prepared. And I take responsibility for my choices, haha.”

As for the prospect of motherhood, Grimes says, “Children need to get into raving, but I don’t think I’ll rave with my kid… I don’t think kids and adults need to rave together. But I wish I had discovered dance music at an earlier age. I don’t have a problem with late bedtimes/​nocturnalism. Unless there’s some health risk I should know about. The baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb.”

She adds, “I’ll probably have to send them to live in the woods with my grandpa periodically so they aren’t too spoiled. He’s very intense. Lots of physical labour in the cold and whatnot, haha.”