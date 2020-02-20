‘Today’ Anchor Sheinelle Jones To Have Vocal Cord Surgery That Will Leave Her Voiceless For 2 Weeks

Sheinelle Jones is set to undergo surgery Monday that will leave her voiceless for two weeks.

The “3rd Hour of Today” show anchor, 41, has a polyp on her vocal cord. Consequently, she requires the hour-long procedure, which has a six-week recovery time.

Jones, who shares son, Kayin, 10, and twins Uche and Clara Josephine, 7, with husband Uche Ojeh, tells People: “It’s to the point where people at home have no idea what I do just to get ready for a show in the morning.

“When I get a call that I have to track a story early in the morning, I get up like 30 minutes early so I can do exercises on my throat just so that I don’t sound hoarse.”

The presenter continues, “Within the last month or two, I get anxiety when I have to track a story because I don’t know if I’m going to get a sound.

“And there’s some days where it’s just better than others for whatever reason. It almost feels like I start the morning with a tank full of gas and by the end of the morning it’s like I’m out. It’s empty.

“I look at my scripts sometimes and I call them word mountains. And so what is a two-minute story for most reporters, they come in, they read the story and then they move on. I look at it and sometimes I just stare at it and it literally looks like a mountain and I’m, like, doing exercises before I track and breathing exercises. It’s almost like I’m ready to sing on Broadway, except all it is is a two-minute story.”

Jones admits her life has “changed dramatically” amid her vocal struggle, as she no longer schedules anything in the afternoon because it’s just too difficult.

The host’s op comes after she shared news of the polyp on “Today” back in 2016.

Despite thinking at the time it had gone away, she discovered over the past eight months that it had returned.