Miranda Lambert Reveals She Had To Make A Heartbreak Album For Her Sanity: ‘I Wanted To Be Honest’

Miranda Lambert is opening up about her 2016 heartbreak album The Weight of These Wings.

Taking a break from her “Wildcard” tour, the country singer sat down for an hour-long chat at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in front of radio professionals to discuss everything from her road to fame to her very public divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015.

As reported by Billboard, Lambert revealed she needed the emotional heaviness in her sixth studio album to help her through heartbreak.

“I needed to make The Weight of These Wings for my sanity and my songwriting ability,” said the singer. “It was 24 songs and most of them were sad. In my life, I was tired because I was going through something hard. I wanted to be honest. I’ve always been honest.”

Although it’s hard to imagine, the two-time Grammy winner revealed she was shy as a child, admitting she used to be “terrified of crowds” and “wouldn’t even order at McDonald’s by myself.”

But in her teen years, Lambert started performing three times a week at a local bar in Texas and all her fear went away.

“It’s like my personality came alive,” said the singer to a room full of radio executives. “This was what I was supposed to do but I didn’t know it. I’m still terrified [of performing] sometimes, but I think if you’re not, that’s when you’ve gotta quit.”

Now at the age of 36, with seven studio albums under her belt and 33 Academy of Country Music Awards to her name, Lambert reveals her recipe for success is staying true to herself.

“I’ve never strayed away from exactly who I am. At times it’s not helpful in business for me to just be who I am. That’s the only advice I’ve gotten from my mom. She said, ‘You just need to know who you are and stick with it.’ Popular or not, I never cut a song that I was iffy about. I’ve never done something image-wise that I was iffy about. If it’s a maybe, it’s a no. We live by that,” she said. “That’s why we have had success, because we are trustworthy that way. It’s real and it’s true.”

Following her candid chat, the singer performed two tracks off her seventh studio album Wildcard, including “How Dare You Love”, one of the three love songs she’s ever written, and the vulnerable “Dark Bars”.

Lambert’s “Wildcard” tour continues through May.