Charli XCX On Being A Role Model For Her Fans, Co-Writing ‘Señorita’ With Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Whether she’s collaborating with other musicians or going solo, one thing’s for sure: Charli XCX is loved and respected by her fans.

The British singer-songwriter shares how it feels to be a role model for her dedicated listeners with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman at the Bud Light House Party in Toronto.

“I didn’t get into music to be a role model, but obviously I understand that it comes with the territory,” she admits.

“I think wherever possible I always try and encourage my fans or people who follow me to be themselves just as I am. I am myself and I am a human who makes mistakes and I think that’s one thing that I hope they take away from me as an artist.

“I think there needs to be a level of forgiveness in life that I feel doesn’t really exist anymore,” adds Charli.

The 27-year-old pop sensation just released her third studio album Charli in September 2019, which just so happens to have some amazing collaborations, including “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo.

“She’s awesome! She’s exactly who you think she is,” Charli says of working with the Grammy Award-winning artist.

“She’s really great and we’ve known each other for a while, so to get in the studio with her and write was just a really fun experience.”

Charli adds, “Like me, she’s very quick when she writes so it’s just really fun to see her be in her element and full-out with these ideas in such a natural way.”

It’s a well-known fact that the “Boys” singer has used her songwriting talents to create hit tracks for artists around the world. So, when she wrote “Señorita” for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, she knew instantly that the song was going to shoot straight up the charts.

“They’re two of the biggest artists in the world,” Charli says of the duo.

“I co-wrote it and they’re both great writers as well, actually. They had a hand in making the song theirs.

“When I heard it was going to come out, I was like, ‘Cool, I can do some weird stuff with my career now. I can just do whatever I want, which is great,’ so ya!”

Check out our full interview with the songstress below.