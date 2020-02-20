‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Builds Incredible Doghouses In ‘Barkitecture’ Trailer

Dogs deserve life’s luxuries.

That’s the philosophy of the upcoming reality series “Barkitecture”, starring “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron and interior designer Delia Kenza.

A trailer for the show, which will premiere on the streaming service Quibi when it launches in April, showcases some of the “bomb customized doghouses” the duo design and build for some famous clients.

Celebs appearing on the show include “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Rumer Willis, and Joel McHale.

“That’s unbelievable,” Richards says, seeing the incredible doghouse in her yard.