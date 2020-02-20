Sarah Paulson Is An Unhinged Mom In First Look At Twisty Thriller ‘Run’

Sarah Paulson is a mother harbouring some secrets in the first trailer for the psychological thriller “Run”.

The “American Horror Story” alum stars as Diane Sherman, mom to isolated home-schooled teen Chloe (Kiera Allen) who suspects mommy dearest may not be who she says she is. Plied with her daily dose of medication, Chloe determines whether the ominous signs of deception she sees are real or imagined.

The trailer for the twisted mother-daughter relationship horror comes from “Searching” director Aneesh Chaganty and stars Allen in her big-screen debut. Like her character Chloe, Allen also uses a wheelchair in real life.

“She leaped off the page from the first time I read the script. She’s super-smart and tough, and Aneesh and I spent a lot of time just talking about the character and the reasons why we connect with her,” Allen previously told EW.

“Run” will open in theatres on May 8, which just so happens to be Mother’s Day.