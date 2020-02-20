The Weeknd Talks Loneliness And His ‘Off-And-On’ Relationship With Drugs

Hot off the release of the title track of his new album, After Hours, the Weeknd is speaking candidly about his relationship with drugs and feelings of loneliness.

In the latest issue of CR MEN, the artist channels his muse Sammy Davis Jr. in a suave 16-page self-styled spread.

In a rare intimate interview, the 30-year-old Toronto-born star discusses how occasionally using drugs helps him creatively: “I have an off-and-on relationship with it…it doesn’t consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I’m creating, but when I perform I’m completely sober and try not to even drink,” he explained.

The singer also reveals how being consumed by a hectic work schedule distracts him from feelings of loneliness: “I don’t like to leave my house too much. It’s a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work. I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I’m just addicted to it. Even when I’m not working I’m always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess.”

The Canadian star has just announced a new world tour, including stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, and two nights in his hometown of Toronto.

Also featuring the hit single, “Blinding Lights”, After Hours will be released on March 20.

