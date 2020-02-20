Prince Harry To Visit Abbey Road Studios With Jon Bon Jovi To Record Invictus Games Charity Single

Prince Harry will hit the studio with Jon Bon Jovi next week.

The Duke of Sussex will visit Abbey Road Studios to meet the singer and members of the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation, on February 28.

According to a press release, the song will be recorded in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios, which was made famous by the Beatles who recorded 11 of their 13 albums there.

The song, called “Unbroken”, was written by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The original version of the track will also feature on the musician’s upcoming album Bon Jovi: 2020.

The charity version of the single, featuring the Invictus Games Choir, will be released in March.

The Invictus Games Choir, which is managed and delivered by Help for Heroes, comprises wounded, injured, and sick veterans and serving personnel from all branches and different ranks of the U.K. Armed Forces who come together and use the power of music to aid their recovery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared the news via Instagram, with Harry “texting” the singer in a mock post.

This year’s Invictus Games will take place May 9-16 in the Netherlands.

The news comes after it was revealed Harry and Meghan Markle would be officially stepping down as senior royals as of March 31.