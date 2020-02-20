Chad Brownlee Cancels Upcoming Tour Due To ‘Unforeseen Health Concerns’

Canadian country star Chad Brownlee has cancelled his upcoming “Forever’s Gotta Start Somewhere” tour.

Announcing the news to Instagram, Brownlee reveals the upcoming Ontario shows in March and April are cancelled due to “unforeseen health concerns.”

“I apologize for any inconvenience this decision may have caused,” writes Brownlee. “It’s not one I take lightly and ask for everyone’s patience and understanding at this time. I look forward to visiting London, Toronto, St. Catharines, Peterborough, Oshawa, Kitchener and Ottawa in the near future.”

The singer’s western leg of the tour is still planned to be announced on August 25.

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.