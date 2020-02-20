Will Ferrell Reveals Why He Was Drunk For ‘Old School’ Naked Scene As He Struggles To Eat Hot Wings

The show with hot questions and even hotter wings has claimed its’ latest celebrity victim.

Appearing on “Hot Ones” while promoting his newest movie, “Downhill”, comedian Will Ferrell opened up on everything from eating reindeer eyeballs to getting naked in front of Snoop Dogg – all while eating some of the hottest chicken wings on the planet.

Hosted by Sean Evans, “Hot Ones” puts stars under pressure to answer fans’ burning questions while chowing down on increasingly hot chicken wings.

Admitting that he was already struggling on wing number two, Ferrell recalled what it was like to eat a grilled reindeer eyeball during filming for his North Pole expedition movie, “Snowmobiled”: “The eyeball was slimy and gelatinous, and then you crunched down on the cornea, and then you get into that middle squishiness,” he said.

After struggling with a wing coated in Stargazer hot sauce, which is made in Ontario, the actor joked: “I call Ontario the Mexico of Canada because of their hot sauce.”

Ferrell also admitted that a pair of prosthetic testicles he got from the set of “Step Brothers” have become his most sacred keepsake: “I keep them in a little trophy case,” he said.

As Ferrell began to tear up from the spicy effects of the wings, Evans asked the “Elf” star whether or not it was true that he needed a little liquid courage to be naked for a streaking scene in front of Snoop Dog while filming together for “Old School”.

Sipping milk, Ferrell clarified: “No, I actually didn’t, but in between takes, it took so long to get Snoop Dogg out his his trailer, as he was smoking and playing video games, that out if boredom I just started drinking.”