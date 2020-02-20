‘Westworld’ Breaks Out Of The West In New Season 3 Trailer

The world of “Westworld” is about to get a whole lot wider.

On Thursday, HBO debuted the new trailer for season 3 of the sci-fi series.

While the western-set theme park is still present in the trailer, but with Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores having broken free from at the end of last season, much of the action is now set in the our near-future world.

Also featured in the trailer are returning cast members Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright, along with newcomer Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad”.

There’s still plenty of mystery for fans to discover when “Westworld” season 3 premieres March 15.