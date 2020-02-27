Bullied Child Turns Down Trip To Disneyland & Will Instead Donate $470,000 To Charity

Quaden Bayles has a heart of gold.

Bayles, 9, is turning down a magical trip to Disneyland and will instead donate the entirety of the $470,000 raised in a GoFundMe campaign to charity. The GoFundMe page was set up by comedian Brad Williams.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, a story gained attention online after a mom from Brisbane, Australia shared a video of her son on Facebook. Bayles, who was born with a form of Dwarfism, is seen in the video hysterical after being bullied by other children at school.

In the heartbreaking clip, Quaden says he wants to die, and in an interview with SBS, his mother said that he has attempted suicide multiple times.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Mocks His And Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Truce-Aversary’ With Spoof Aviation Gin Ad

Bullying hurts real people! I wish @RealHughJackman or @chrishemsworth could show this young man he’s already a superhero for surviving and that he’s stronger than he thinks. It breaks my heart 💔 https://t.co/eLe082yE15 — Lokelani Higa (@LokelaniHiga) February 20, 2020

“What kid wouldn’t want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden’s life. To escape to anywhere that is fun that doesn’t remind him of his day to day challenges,” Quaden’s aunt, Mundanara Bayles, told NITV News on Thursday. “But my sister said, ‘You know what, let’s get back to the real issue.”

The family will donate to Dwarfism Awareness Australia and the Balunu Healing Foundation, an organization focused on indigenous youth.

After the story began to go viral, a Twitter user shared it, along with a call for Australians Jackman and Chris Hemsworth to let the young boy know that he is “already a superhero.”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Takes An Icy Polar Bear Plunge

Jackman responded with a video message for Quaden, telling him, “You’re stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what you’ve got a friend in me.”

He continued, “So, everyone, let’s please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let’s remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let’s be kind.”

Following Jackman’s response, numerous celebrities joined in to send Quaden their support, ranging from “Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan to pro wrestler Mick Foley.

Hey little man. For what it’s worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero. Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you. https://t.co/QuTL0vvnor — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) February 20, 2020

Hey there son,

Much love to you&your family. Stay strong. You're an example to all, every one of us out in the world. You live this life you have. You can can live it strong&happy. Myself&my children have gained strength from u.

U are so powerful to me. YOU ARE A GIANT AMONG MEN. https://t.co/6t0Vr3vOIT — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 20, 2020

Hey there son,

Much love to you&your family. Stay strong. You're an example to all, every one of us out in the world. You live this life you have. You can can live it strong&happy. Myself&my children have gained strength from u.

U are so powerful to me. YOU ARE A GIANT AMONG MEN. https://t.co/6t0Vr3vOIT — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 20, 2020

Wow. This is heartbreaking. Poor little guy. Hope he gets all the support he needs & deserves. https://t.co/WVVkurPKXn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 21, 2020

In addition to that fan support, on Saturday the youngster was invited to run the field before the NRL match between the Indigenous All-Stars and the New Zealand Maori Kiwis All-Stars on Saturday at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 22: Former rugby league player Johnathan Thurston (R) poses with Quaden Bayles before the NRL match between the Indigenous All-Stars and the New Zealand Maori Kiwis All-Stars at Cbus Super Stadium on February 22, 2020 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)