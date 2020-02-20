Hugh Jackman Sends Message Of Support To Bullied Child: ‘You Are Stronger Than You Know’

Hugh Jackman is always there to stand up for the bullied.

On Thursday, a story gained attention online after a mom from Brisbane, Australia shared a video of her son on Facebook.

Quaden Bayles, 9, who was born with a form of Dwarfism, is seen in the video hysterical after being bullied by other children at school.

In the heartbreaking clip, Quaden says he wants to die, and in an interview with SBS, his mother said that he has attempted suicide multiple times.

After the story began to go viral, a Twitter user shared it, along with a call for Australians Jackman and Chris Hemsworth to let the young boy know that he is “already a superhero.”

Jackman responded with a video message for Quaden, telling him, “You’re stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what you’ve got a friend in me.”

He continued, “So, everyone, let’s please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let’s remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let’s be kind.”