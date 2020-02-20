Madelaine Petsch And Longtime Boyfriend Travis Mills Split: ‘I’ll Always Have Your Back’

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills have called it quits.
The “Riverdale” actress and the singer have been together since early 2017 but seem to have gone their separate ways earlier this year.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Mills confirmed the news, writing, “I’ve had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I’ll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. “So here it goes.”
RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Opens Up About Struggle With Anxiety, Panic Attacks
“Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last three years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial and grounding experience in my life,” he continued. “While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.”
View this post on Instagram
Been writing, and re-writing this the last few days I've had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I'll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. So here it goes- Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life. While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything. Red carpets, parties, photoshoots, TV etc create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job. I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names. In reality we're ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it. There’s a ton of privilege being able to do what we do, but there’s a mountain of challenges. That said we were in it together. It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate, and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her. I’ve learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support. While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back. Trying to capture the gratitude, love & pain in a few paragraphs, is impossible. I’m not deleting any of our images, I regret nothing. It’s a sad world when sites, blogs, & media try to profit off our pain. Please be respectful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support
RELATED: Lili Reinhart Responds To Fan About ‘Unrealistic Body Expectations’ On ‘Riverdale’: Admits She Feels ‘Intimidated’ By The ‘Physique’ Of Cast Mates
He later added, “I’ve learned so much about myself and life from that unconditional love and support. While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back.”
Fans began to speculate their split when Petsch arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party solo. The former couple added fuel to the fire when they didn’t post a Valentine’s Day tribute to each other.
Petsch has yet to comment publicly.