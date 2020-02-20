Madelaine Petsch And Longtime Boyfriend Travis Mills Split: ‘I’ll Always Have Your Back’

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills have called it quits.

The “Riverdale” actress and the singer have been together since early 2017 but seem to have gone their separate ways earlier this year.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Mills confirmed the news, writing, “I’ve had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I’ll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. “So here it goes.”

“Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last three years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial and grounding experience in my life,” he continued. “While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

He later added, “I’ve learned so much about myself and life from that unconditional love and support. While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Fans began to speculate their split when Petsch arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party solo. The former couple added fuel to the fire when they didn’t post a Valentine’s Day tribute to each other.

Petsch has yet to comment publicly.