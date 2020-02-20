Meghan Patrick Debuts Sultry ‘Things I Shouldn’t Say’ Music Video

Canada’s own Meghan Patrick just released the sultry new music video for her latest single “Things I Shouldn’t Say”.

The picturesque three minute clip features the singer giving a cabaret-style performance in a dimly light lounge.

“I just want your hands on me / I don’t want you to let me sleep / So put me up against the wall, against that wall / Like you ain’t afraid / To love me so hard, baby,” she sings into the retro microphone.

The vulnerable ballad is the second single off Patrick’s Juno nominated EP Wild as Me and follows the success of her sophomore album Country Music Made Me Do It.

“Those who know me know I speak my mind, even if it’s something some people think I ‘shouldn’t say.’ If I want something, I go and get it, and that’s for relationships as much as my career,” explained the singer in a statement. “I feel like somewhere along the line it became not okay for women to speak freely about their sexuality within their music or about being the aggressor in an intimate situation, especially in country music. I wanted to change that.”

When ET Canada caught up with the singer in August, she recalled calling out a heckling audience member after he made a degrading comment insisting she flash the crowd.

“I went off on him I demanded that he leave,” she admitted. “To put in all that hard work, blood, sweat, and tears to reduce what I do to that. I just saw red, and I told him off.”

The two-time CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner will be taking the stage to perform at this year’s Juno Awards, airing Sunday, March 15, live from the SaskTel Centre.

Along with her upcoming Junos performance, Patrick continues her cross-country headlining tour as well as opening dates for Old Dominion.