Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton Reunite For ‘Family Jewels’

Three icons are joining forces for one epic comedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton are set to reunite for the upcoming movie “Family Jewels”, two decades after filming 1996’s “First Wives Club”.

RELATED: Bette Midler Responds To Lack Of Female Best Director Nominees By Suggesting A New ‘Osc-hers’ Awards Show

The flick will follow three women who are forced to spend Christmas together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” says producer Bradley Fischer.

Fellow producer, Brian Oliver added, “This movie fits perfectly in our plan to finance and produce four to six major studio theatricals a year and puts movie stars back where they ought to be – on the big screen.”

RELATED: After Justin Timberlake’s Apology For ‘Lapse In Judgement’ With Co-Star, Bette Midler Asks ‘When Is Janet Jackson’s Boob Gonna Get An Apology?’

The trio has another project in the works, as they will join forces once again for Netflix’s “Divanation”, a singing group that reconnects after a nasty split 30 years prior.

Production is set to start later this year.