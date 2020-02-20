Pamela Anderson Calls Rumours That Ex-Husband Jon Peters Paid Off Her Debts ‘Ludicrous’

Pamela Anderson is setting the record straight on some of the rumours surrounding her 12-day marriage to Jon Peters.

The Canadian icon shocked the world when she announced her surprise wedding to Peters, an ex from the ’80s, only to reveal they split less than two weeks later. But in a new interview with her hometown paper, Victoria News, Anderson is slamming reports that Peters paid off $200,000 of her debts.

Photo: Carmelo Redondo

“I don’t need anyone to pay my bills,” she said. “I own a $10-million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put that money into my Ladysmith project. I believe it’s best to put my money in property.”

She then referred to Peters’ comments to the Chronicle, “I’ve loved this kid since she was 20-years-old. I still love her. We’re friends. We’ll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it’s between her and I. I think she’s great, and that’s all I got to say.”

Peters has since refuted his claims.

“He doesn’t agree. I would politely listen and say I’d think about it,” Anderson said. “He still looked at me like that naive little girl sitting at the bar. ‘Teeth and a halo’ he tells people.”

During the interview, Anderson later revealed Peters gave her a $100,000 check following their breakup which Anderson claims went to her Ladysmith property.

“I’m thrilled to inject some work money into the community. All my savings, all the extra money I make, goes here or to my foundation,” Anderson said.