The Mandalorian Unveils Seriously Lifelike Baby Yoda Toy

Most adorable Disney character I am.

“The Mandalorian” has revealed a range of toys inspired by the hit show, including an astonishingly lifelike version of ‘The Child’ or ‘Baby Yoda’, as the cute little guy is affectionately known.

Videos from a sneak preview of the collection show the animatronic toy cooing, giggling and wiggling around in his cosmic cradle:

According to the toy creators at Hasbro, “Touching the top of The Child’s head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the toy’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close.”

Meanwhile, if you lay Baby Yoda down, it will close its eyes and take a ‘Force nap.’

The range of toys also includes Lego construction sets, stuffed animals and Funko collectibles.

Explaining the decision to release the line of toys now rather than back in November, when the show first aired, series creator Jon Favreau said: “Holding back on product development gave everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as ‘Baby Yoda’ together. This is something special in the age of spoilers.”

Favreau added: “I am so appreciative of the partnership with the teams at Lucasfilm and Disney who are translating these characters into products for fans to enjoy.”