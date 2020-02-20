Martin Scorsese Sent A Congratulatory Letter To Bong Joon-ho Following ‘Parasite”s Oscar Wins

Count Martin Scorsese among director Bong Joon-ho’s biggest fans.
After “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, “The Irishman” director sent a “personal” letter of congratulations to Bong on his historic win.
“This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese,” he said during a post-win press conference in Seoul, South Korea according to IndieWire. “I can’t tell you what the whole letter was about because it’s something personal, but toward the end he wrote: ‘You’ve done well. Now rest. But don’t rest for too long.'”
RELATED: What’s Next For The 2020 Oscar Winners: Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Bong Joon-ho
“He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie,” he added.
Nominated for four Oscars, “Parasite” took home four including Best Original Screenplay, the newly-renamed Best International Feature and Best Director. During his acceptance speech for Best Director, Bong, 50, gave shout-outs to his fellow nominees including Scorsese.
RELATED: ‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-ho Apologizes To Oscar Engravers For ‘Too Many’ Awards
“When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour. I never thought I would win,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I’ve seen Scorsese lose this award multiple times. He didn’t know back then but I was so frustrated, so to be nominated with him is a huge honour.”