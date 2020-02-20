Martin Scorsese Sent A Congratulatory Letter To Bong Joon-ho Following ‘Parasite”s Oscar Wins

Count Martin Scorsese among director Bong Joon-ho’s biggest fans.

After “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, “The Irishman” director sent a “personal” letter of congratulations to Bong on his historic win.

“This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese,” he said during a post-win press conference in Seoul, South Korea according to IndieWire. “I can’t tell you what the whole letter was about because it’s something personal, but toward the end he wrote: ‘You’ve done well. Now rest. But don’t rest for too long.'”

“He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie,” he added.

Nominated for four Oscars, “Parasite” took home four including Best Original Screenplay, the newly-renamed Best International Feature and Best Director. During his acceptance speech for Best Director, Bong, 50, gave shout-outs to his fellow nominees including Scorsese.

“When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour. I never thought I would win,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I’ve seen Scorsese lose this award multiple times. He didn’t know back then but I was so frustrated, so to be nominated with him is a huge honour.”