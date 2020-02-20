The Weeknd Plots Massive ‘After Hours’ Tour, 6 Canadian Dates

Only a day after revealing the title of his upcoming album, After Hours, and its self-titled single, The Weeknd has just announced a 57-date world tour.

That’s right, to promote his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the Toronto-born musician will embark on the “After Hours” tour, hitting various countries across the globe between June and November.

On June 11, the 43-date spanning North American leg of the tour kicks off in Vancouver, before concluding three months later in New York City on Sept. 3. He will headline Madison Square Garden.

Before returning to the U.K. and Europe for 14 additional shows in October, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) will play five additional shows in Canada, across four different cities: Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.

Joining the “Call Out My Name” singer on the road as special opening acts for the tour will be American singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio and Houston, Tex.-based rapper, Don Toliver.

The Weeknd’s last studio album was the Daft Punk collaborative effort, Starboy (2016). It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian Music Chart. It also spawned two top 10 singles and was certified double-platinum by the RIAA.

Back in November, the 30-year-old released two songs in the span of only two days — making it the first original content from the musician since his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy.

The Weeknd’s latest singles, “After Hours”, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” are now available through all major streaming platforms.

After Hours, the album, will be released worldwide on March 20.

Select ticket presales for the ‘After Hours’ tour begin next Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public that Friday, Feb. 28 at the same time.

2020 North American ‘After Hours’ tour dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

June 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 14 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

June 17 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

June 22 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

June 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

June 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar’s Arena

June 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

June 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 2 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

July 4 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun

July 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 8 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

July 11 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 13 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

July 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

July 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

July 23 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

July 24 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

July 25 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

July 27 — Denver, Co. @ Pepsi Center

July 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 1 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Aug. 3 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 4 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Aug. 6 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 8 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Aug. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Aug. 11 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Aug. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Aug. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Aug. 19 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

Aug. 20 — Ft. Worth, Tex. @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 22 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Aug. 23 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 25 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Arena

Sept. 3 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

