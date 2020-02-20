Chris Pratt Spills The Tea On Chilling Discovery ‘The Tomorrow War’ Production Team Found While Filming In Iceland

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Chris Pratt says his production team came across a chilling sight while filming the new film “The Tomorrow War” in Iceland.

The actor stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote his new Disney film “Onward” and shared some behind-the-scenes details about his next project due out in December.

According to Pratt, a couple frozen in time was found on set.

Watch below at 5:17:

“We shot on a glacier that has never before been shot on,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. “A couple weeks before, a couple had been found in a fissure that had fallen down.”

“They had been there for over 80 years, and sadly, they didn’t make it,” Pratt continued. “They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from 1930 or 1940. They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found.”

“The Tomorrow War”, which also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons, and Mary Lynn Rajskub, lands in theatres this Christmas while “Onward” hits big screens March 6.