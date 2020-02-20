John Krasinski Responds To Reviewer’s Criticism Of ‘Silently Regressive Politics’ In ‘A Quiet Place’

John Krasinski won critical acclaim and box-office success with his directorial debut, “A Quiet Place”.

However, not every critic was enamoured of the former “Office” star’s 2018 horror hit. In his review for The New Yorker, Richard Brody wrote about the film’s “silently regressive politics,” describing the “A Quiet Place” as “the whitest since the release of ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

Brody’s review comes up during Krasinski’s recent interview with Esquire, and he insists he had not political message he was trying to impart through the movie.

RELATED: There Are ‘People Worth Saving’ In New ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ Super Bowl Ad

“I never saw it that way or ever thought of it until it was presented to me in that way,” Krasinski says of the review. “It wasn’t about being, you know, silent and political time that had nothing to do with that. If anything it was about, you know, going into the dark and, and taking a chance when all hope looked lost, you take, you know, you fight for what’s most important to you. Again, my whole metaphor was solely about parenthood.”

As he explains, the allegorical theme underlying the film is “parenthood and the promise that you make to your kids that I’ll keep you safe no matter what — that’s, that’s inevitably a false promise.”

Teasing the upcoming sequel, he says the new movie basically explores the reality of that vow not being kept.

“The second one is about that promise being broken and it’s about growing up and it’s about moving on and dealing with loss,” he adds. “For me this whole movie becomes about community. It’s about who do you trust in dark times and the power of relying on other people in dark times.”

RELATED: Abbott Family Journeys Out In ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ Trailer

“A Quiet Place Part II” hits theatres on March 20.