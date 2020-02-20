William Shatner Has Joined The BTS Army

Fans all over the world are anxiously awaiting the new BTS album to drop in the wee hours of Friday morning — but who knew William Shatner was one of them?

Yet that appeared to be the case on Thursday when the erstwhile Captain Kirk took to Twitter to ask his 2.5 million followers if the wildly popular K-pop boy band’s new album had dropped yet.

So has the new BTS album dropped?🤔 Is Twitter about to shut down? 😏👍🏻 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 20, 2020

A fan informed him that it was on its way in just 17 hours, with Map of the Soul: 7 scheduled to release at 4 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 21.

“Are you ready?” the responder asked.

RELATED: William Shatner Files For Divorce From Wife Elizabeth After 18 Years Of Marriage

“Is anyone ever ready?” replied Shatner philosophically.

Is anyone ever ready? https://t.co/kT6m6gaU0m — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 20, 2020

Another BTS fan recommended that he “give it a listen when he drops,” to which the 88-year-old Montreal native quipped, “I’ll be sleeping when it drops but I will check it out when I get up.”