Delroy Lindo Exiting ‘The Good Fight’ To Star In ABC Pilot

Delroy Lindo will no longer be a series regular on “The Good Fight”, with Deadline reporting the actor is exiting the show in order to pursue another opportunity.

According to the report, the 67-year-old actor’s contract with the spinoff of “The Good Wife” is up at the end of the upcoming fourth season, which makes its debut in April, meaning this could be the last that fans see of attorney Adrien Boseman.

While Lindo was reportedly offered a new deal, he declined in order to star in a new project about which he’d become passionate: “Harlem’s Kitchen”, a new ABC drama pilot set in a family-run restaurant in Harlem.

Had that offer not come along, notes Deadline, Lindo would have have stayed with “The Good Fight”, as he reportedly loves being on the show; in fact, producers reportedly “explored” the possibility of him doing both series, but “the potential production overlap was too great to overcome.”

RELATED: ‘The Good Fight’ Creators Confirm Star’s Exit

In any case, “The Good Fight” creators Robert and Michelle King are leaving the door open for a potential return.

“We will miss Delroy dreadfully. He was both a figurehead for the show, but also a figurehead for the fictional firm,” the Kings said in a statement to Deadline. “He combined comedy and Shakespearian drama in a perfect balance. We know he wanted to try different things, and although we’ll miss him, we hope we can get him back occasionally as a guest star. So SPOILER ALERT: we won’t be killing Adrian Boseman.”

Lindo also issued a statement: “My time working on ‘The Good Fight’ has been a rich and rewarding collaboration with Robert and Michelle King. The lines of communication between us have always been open and respectful, and that’s made the journey of creating Adrian Boseman deeply gratifying,” he said. “A heartfelt thank you to Robert and Michelle, [exec producer/director] Brooke Kennedy and the formidable and stellar ensemble of actors, who have also contributed deeply to my joy working on ‘The Good Fight’.”

RELATED: CBS All Access Censors Segment From ‘The Good Fight’ Animated Short

According to Deadline, “Harlem’s Kitchen” will see Lindo play Ellis Rice, “executive and patriarch” of a fine-dining establishment in Harlem, which he runs with his wife and three daughters until an “unexpected death thrusts the family into turmoil and puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.”

“The Good Fight” kicks off its fourth season in April 2020 on W Network.