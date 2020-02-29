Johnny Orlando Drops New Video For Emotional Track ‘Phobias’

Johnny Orlando is opening up to fans like never before.

The Canadian cutie, 17, debuted the emotional track “Phobias” on Friday – his most vulnerable song to date.

The track, all about his own insecurities, is a taste of the new music coming from Orlando. It’s even the lead single from his upcoming EP, which is scheduled for release later this year.

“I’m super excited to finally share this song with the world,” Orlando said of the song in a statement. “It’s definitely the most personal song I’ve ever released, I really open up about all of my individual fears and insecurities.”

He added, “This is the first single from my next chapter of music, and I couldn’t be more ready to show everyone what I’ve been working on.”

“Phobias” is available now on all streaming platforms.