Kelly Clarkson Doesn’t Know Why ‘My Chest Looks Enormous’ In New Promo Pics For ‘The Voice’

Some new promotional photos from the upcoming season of “The Voice” have been unveiled, and one of the show’s coaches is noticing something a little bit different about herself.
“I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job,” wrote Kelly Clarkson on Twitter, accompanying a photo of herself looking exceptionally chesty.
“I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally!”
She also noticed something a bit superhero-ish about her pose.
“I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready save some civilians, y’all!”
Clarkson will be joined by fellow coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and new arrival Nick Jonas when “The Voice” debuts its 18th season on Monday, Feb. 24.